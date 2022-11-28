Calling all crafters and holiday decorators looking for a unique look for the holiday tree. Create beautiful homemade ornaments using local natural materials.
Sinnemahoning State Park will offer a Natural Ornaments program from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 3 and again Saturday, December 10. Pre-registration is not required.
Park staff will guide and inspire participants to use pinecones, acorns, and other natural objects to create their own unique natural ornaments. A large selection of natural materials and craft supplies will be provided.
The program is free and open to all ages, though children under age 10 may need adult assistance. Meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park.
If an accommodation is needed to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.