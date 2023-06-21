Natural gas impact fees came in at the highest amount on record, the Public Utility Commission announced on Tuesday.
The allocation for McKean County is $539,500.07 — more than $79,000 over the highest allocation in the previous five years.
The funds were awarded as $47,678.03 to rehabilitation of greenways, etc., and $491,822.04 to the county.
For the 22 municipalities in the county, with a total of 369.9 miles of municipal roads, there were 104 wells eligible for the impact fee program, all of which were horizontal. There were 17 ineligible horizontal wells. The total amount allocated was $874,349.87.
The most drilling had taken place in Norwich Township, for which the allocation was $242,036.36. There were 48 eligible wells. Second to that was Sergeant Township, where the allocation was $237,294.10. There were 48 eligible wells in that township as well.
The allocation for the City of Bradford is $52,890.90; Bradford Township is $49,995.09; Foster Township is $34,785.24; Corydon Township is $4,691.96; Lafayette Township is $17,764.60; and Lewis Run Borough is $4,306.85.
The allocation for Annin Township is $15,668.19; Ceres Township is $15,193.58; Eldred Borough is $2,526.56; Eldred Township is $8,817.28; Hamilton Township is $7,240.10; Hamlin Township is $17,538.57; Kane Borough is $25,782.66; Keating Township is $34,244.82; Liberty Township is $28,851.45; Mount Jewett Borough is $7,137.55; Otto Township is $14,921.51; Port Allegany Borough is $7,237.63; Smethport Borough is $5,777.13; and Wetmore Township is $39,647.74.
For Elk County, the disbursement was $964,727.86, with $36,746.02 for rehabilitation of greenways, etc.
The total number of eligible wells in the county was 204.
Jones Township by far saw the most drilling, with 165 eligible horizontal wells. The total amount, prior to applying restrictions built into the law, was $862,731.82. However, the law restricts the amount municipalities can receive to no greater than $629,900 or 50% of the municipality’s adjusted 2021 budget.
The additional amount, $133,180.30, is reallocated to the Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund.
In Potter County, the disbursement was $364,137.47, with $25,000 for the rehabilitation of greenways, etc. There were 77 wells eligible for the program.
In Cameron County, the disbursement was $510,738.28, with $25,000 for rehabilitation of greenways, etc. There were 108 eligible wells.
All of the eligible wells were within Shippen Township. Prior to applying restrictions, the allocation was $661,428.01. The restricted amount was $31,528.01, which is reallocated to the Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund.
Pennsylvania’s natural gas impact fee has generated more than $2.5 billion in new revenue since 2012, including nearly $279 million for 2023, according to the PUC.
The fee also supports state programs, as follows:
- Marcellus Legacy Fund: $103,641,911
- County Conservation Districts, State Conservation Commission: $9,276,671
- Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection: $6,000,000
- Fish & Boat Commission: $1,000,000
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation: $1,000,000
- Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission: $1,000,000
- Office of the State Fire Commissioner: $750,000
- Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency: $750,000