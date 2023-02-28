PITTSBURGH — It’s Girl Scout cookie time!
Consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their front door through a Girl Scout they know or by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org.
This link can also be used to locate in-person booth sales happening from March 3–26. There are dozens of locations and dates that come up when one searches a local zip code, like Bradford’s of 16701.
Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania invites consumers across western Pennsylvania to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America’s beloved cookies are widely available across the US and reminds consumers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts. As always, 100% of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and beyond.
Girl Scouts use cookie funds to pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their community to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place.
Consumers who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment, or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations. Through managing sales via the Digital Cookie® platform, Girl Scouts are growing their businesses online while learning real-world entrepreneurial skills like money management, goal setting, and customer service.
