ERIE —National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The filing includes a projection of the cost of gas supplies that the company expects to purchase and deliver to customers from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024. Next year, National Fuel is projecting a decrease in overall gas supply charges totaling approximately $285.08 per year.

