WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — This week, more than 350 National Fuel employees will provide more than 1,200 hours of community service as the company launches its inaugural 3-day, company-wide service event, Days of Doing.

National Fuel executives and employees will volunteer at various locations across the company’s New York and Pennsylvania service territory, building upon its already successful Faces of Fuel employee volunteer program.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos