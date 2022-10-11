WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — This week, more than 350 National Fuel employees will provide more than 1,200 hours of community service as the company launches its inaugural 3-day, company-wide service event, Days of Doing.
National Fuel executives and employees will volunteer at various locations across the company’s New York and Pennsylvania service territory, building upon its already successful Faces of Fuel employee volunteer program.
“National Fuel has a long history of volunteering and financially supporting food banks across the company’s service footprint,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company. “We are excited to partner with FeedMore WNY and Second Harvest Food Bank in Pennsylvania in launching our first Days of Doing event where we will provide these important organizations with hundreds of critical service hours.”
Over the course of Days of Doing, National Fuel employees will provide more than 1,200 service hours, a value of approximately $36,000 based on the national volunteer hour value of $29.95. National Fuel plans to provide participating Days of Doing nonprofits with a matching donation at a later date and, moving forward, will continue to increase corporate volunteerism and host Days of Doing events annually.