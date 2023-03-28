Pennsylvania’s natural gas production fell for the first time in a decade last year.
Rob Boulware, manager of stakeholder relations for Seneca Resources, said, “An analysis from the state’s Independent Fiscal Office shows drillers produced 1.6% less gas in 2022 than the year before, the first annual drop since data became available in 2012.
“According to data from the Department of Environmental Protection, production in the final quarter of 2022 was down 5.1% from the same time a year earlier. That’s the largest year over year decline recorded since 2015,” he added.
Seneca operates the exploration and production segments of National Fuel, and Boulware said this year started off on a high note.
“Our local company, National Fuel (NFG) had a terrific start to fiscal 2023, with all four segments contributing to a 24% increase in adjusted operating results,” he said. “The exploration division — Seneca Resources — led the way with 11% growth in Appalachian natural gas production and the tailwind of strong natural gas pricing, driving a large portion of the increase over last year.”
By the look of the market, that beginning-of-the-year boom may not last long.
“While the corporation’s outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023 has been impacted by the recent reduction in natural gas prices, the strength of its integrated model, underpinned by the rate-regulated businesses, provides a measure of earnings and cash flow stability,” Boulware said.
Speaking about the outlook for the future, he explained, “The pipeline of LNG (liquified natural gas) projects expected to come online mid-decade as well as the continued transition from coal to gas generation support long-term baseload demand for natural gas. Having said that, National Fuel remains flexible, and if market conditions warrant, the company can adjust its spending to ensure we continue to generate free cash flow.”
While the nation is undergoing a huge push for renewable energy, a Christmastime storm last year brought the importance of natural gas back to the forefront.
“The extreme weather we faced in December related to Winter Storm Elliot, created unique challenges to families as well as natural gas companies,” Boulware said. “Our region needed NFG to deliver, and the National Fuel team was up to the challenge. Whether it was dealing with freeze-offs at Seneca’s wells, keeping its midstream compressor stations operational or assuring the gas supply was adequate, and emergency calls were responded to at the utility, the entire National Fuel team was up to the challenge.
“The storm highlighted the importance of resilient weather-hardened infrastructure,” he continued. “Less reliable but critical energy sources faltered, as tens of thousands of customers throughout our service territory were without power at some point during the Christmas holiday weekend.”
And members of the public were making known their love of warmth.
“Across social media and anecdotally, people expressed their appreciation for natural gas service as they huddled around natural gas fireplaces to stay warm, continued to use natural gas stoves for food preparation, and in many cases, used natural gas generators to run furnaces, appliances or to power entire homes,” Boulware explained. “Against this backdrop, it’s astonishing that New York State policymakers are unwavering in their push for a ‘rapid transformation’ to a predominantly electric future, powered primarily by intermittent wind and solar.”
Discussing the current state of the company, Boulware said, “Looking specifically at Seneca Resources, drilling and completion operations are proceeding according to plan. As a result, Seneca’s production rate should continue at about 1 Bcf per day net through the second quarter before production ramps up again into the second half of the fiscal year with several pads expected to turn in line in the spring and early summer. At this point, Seneca plans to continue operating with two drilling rigs while continuing to look for opportunities to expand its current footprint — which stands at 1.2 million net acres in Appalachia.”
More drilling would mean more money coming into McKean County, he said, with impact fees as well as direct and indirect economic impacts to the region.
“Although natural gas companies pulled less gas from the ground, Pennsylvania companies drilled 10% more wells in 2022 than the year before,” he explained. “The average price of natural gas in Pennsylvania was $4.45 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at the end of last year. That’s 12% higher than the same time the year before, but down from a high of $6.89 per MMBtu earlier last year.
“The higher sales price meant the Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection hit record-high and is estimated to be approximately $275 million — $40 million higher than 2021.
“In total, the impact fees were assessed on 11,164 horizontal (fracked) wells and 11 vertical wells. While McKean County’s allotment has yet to be determined, the state’s impact tax has netted $14 million to the county to date.”