WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – The board of directors of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation, the charitable giving arm of National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel), recently held its quarterly meeting and approved Foundation grants totaling $110,325.
According to David P. Bauer, foundation president and president and CEO of National Fuel, “Our Foundation is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to initiatives that uphold community health and vitality across the National Fuel service territory. Our recent grant recipients comprise organizations that focus on food insecurity, homelessness and human services, provide education and youth programs, and preserve and enhance state parks.”
The Foundation board recently approved grant requests to the following nonprofits, in Pennsylvania:
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania; Central Pennsylvania Food Bank; Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County; University of Pittsburgh, Bradford Campus; Salvation Army of Elk County; YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania; Pennsylvania Parks and Forest; and Presque Isle Partnership.
“Today, Giving Tuesday, I am happy to announce that National Fuel employees, through our Foundation’s dollar-for dollar matching program, are participating at the highest level in eight years, donating nearly $500,000 to hundreds of organizations,” Bauer said.
Since the Foundation’s inception in 2005, National Fuel, the Foundation and employees have donated $24 million to more than 800 nonprofits.
“Our employees’ generosity this holiday season also is apparent through successful food drives, volunteerism and contributions of gifts to families in need within the communities where we live and work,” Bauer said.
National Fuel employees will participate in various volunteer events. In Pennsylvania, food drives have been held across the entire service territory. Employees also are participating in a virtual holiday gift collection benefiting families via Community Shelter Services and assembling meal boxes at Second Harvest Food Bank.