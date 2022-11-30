WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – The board of directors of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation, the charitable giving arm of National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel), recently held its quarterly meeting and approved Foundation grants totaling $110,325.

According to David P. Bauer, foundation president and president and CEO of National Fuel, “Our Foundation is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to initiatives that uphold community health and vitality across the National Fuel service territory. Our recent grant recipients comprise organizations that focus on food insecurity, homelessness and human services, provide education and youth programs, and preserve and enhance state parks.”

