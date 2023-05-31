WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – The board of directors of the National Fuel Gas Company
Foundation (Foundation), the charitable giving arm of National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel), recently held its quarterly meeting and approved Foundation grants totaling $351,500.
According to David P. Bauer, Foundation president and president and CEO of National Fuel, a portion of the approved funding was granted to nonprofits proposed by members of National Fuel’s four employee resource groups. Grants also were awarded to agencies where employees chose to volunteer during Earth Week as part of Days of Doing, an annual company-wide community service initiative.
“Aligning National Fuel’s philanthropy with organizations supported by our employees, through employee nominations and volunteerism, brings giving and service together at greater levels and amplifies our ability to improve the health and vitality of local communities,” Bauer said. “We are proud to work alongside many nonprofits and to support their important missions.”
The board approved the following grants put forth by employee resource groups.
In New York: Every Bottom Covered, Inc; GLYS WNY, Inc; Haven House; Pride Center of WNY, Inc; WNY Veterans Housing Coalition; and WNY Young Achievers Award/Black Boys Read Too, Inc.
In Pennsylvania: Journey: Healing Together; Multicultural Community Resource Center; NWPA Pride Alliance; Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors; SafeNet; Urban Erie Community Development Corporation/Quality of Life Learning Center; Our West Bayfront; Pennsylvania Parks & Forest Foundation; Presque Isle Partnership; SafeNet; Trail Association of the McKean/Elk Divide and Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company.
There were also grants awarded to nonprofits and businesses in Texas.
In addition, the Foundation Board approved the following grant requests that uphold the Foundation pillars of Community Enrichment and Safety, Education, Environmental Stewardship and Veteran Services.
In New York: Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight; Hospice Foundation and Mental Health Advocates of WNY.
In Pennsylvania: Our West Bayfront and Pennsylvania College of Technology.
To learn more about the Foundation and its giving process, visit www.nationalfuel.com/corporate/nationalfuel-gas-company-foundation/.
The National Fuel Gas Company Foundation is a 501(c)3 private foundation funded entirely by National Fuel through shareholder funds to better establish National Fuel’s commitment to the community.
Foundation focus areas include Community Enrichment & Safety, Education, Environmental Stewardship and Veteran Services.