The Bradford Area Ministerium will host a community gathering on May 4, in observance of National Day of Prayer.
The event will take place from noon until 1 p.m. at Veterans Square in Bradford and is open to all members of the community. The National Day of Prayer, with the theme Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much, is an annual observance held on the first Thursday in May.
“Prayer fuels our lives spiritually and is also the fuel of our community and our nation. Without a praying community, we will lose hope and vision for God’s desire to transform our city and beyond. The National Day of Prayer is a unique opportunity where all can come together and pray for God’s vision for our nation, from every church and denomination,” said Open Arms Church Lead Pastor Zoe Hatcher, who is the event organizer. “This is a chance to come together with our neighbors and coworkers to focus on what unites us. Let us take advantage of this opportunity to reflect on the power of prayer and its ability to bring us closer together as a nation.”
During the gathering, members of the community come together to pray for America and the seven centers of influence, which include government, military, media, business, education, church, and family. Participants are encouraged to pray for each center and its leaders, asking for guidance, wisdom and strength.
For more information about the National Day of Prayer, visit https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/.