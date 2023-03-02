SMETHPORT — The National Conservation District Employees Association held its regular business meeting during the National Association of Conservation Districts Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La., Feb. 11-15.

During the meeting, the NCDEA Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for 2023. Newly elected officers include President, Melissa Higbee, Michigan; Vice President, Sarah Tunge, North Dakota; Secretary, Eric Shideler, Indiana; Treasurer, Gretchen Rank, Colorado and Member at Large, Mandy Parkes, California.

Tags

Local & Social