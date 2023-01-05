JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, has announced its participation in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The National Comedy Center museum and the Center’s Lucy Desi Museum, celebrating the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy” are both participating in the program, which is designed to increase the accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos