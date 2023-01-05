JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, has announced its participation in Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The National Comedy Center museum and the Center’s Lucy Desi Museum, celebrating the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy” are both participating in the program, which is designed to increase the accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources.
An admission fee of $2 per person, for up to four people, as part of the Museums for All program. Both museums are included in the admission fee. To be eligible for this program and reduced admission, those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits will need to show their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 1,000 museums across the country.
Museums for All is part of the non-profit National Comedy Center’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences to experience its museums in Lucille Ball’s hometown. Tickets may be purchased in advance at ComedyCenter.org, or by visiting the admissions desk at either the National Comedy Center or Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.
Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raises public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. Participating institutions in the initiative include art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more, and are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.