VETERANS. In order to celebrate, recognize and support Women’s History Month this March and although there are entirely too many influential women throughout history to call attention to, ‘Round the Square has decided to focus on the women veterans in our state.
In fact, the Department of Military Affairs has license plates for purchase which state, “Honoring Our Women Veterans.” Not only does purchasing this license plate recognize our brave women but also supports programs assisting women veterans in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania’s nearly 64,000 women veterans have made significant contributions to our military, nation and communities. It is with great pride that we recognize their commitment to our country with a special license plate created in their honor,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.
In order to support women veterans, license plates are available for purchase at a cost of $37 — $15 of which goes directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund. These grant funds are utilized to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other essential items.
“PennDOT is proud to recognize the accomplishments of women veterans by offering this special license plate created in their honor,” said Mike Carroll, acting PennDOT secretary. “With this plate attached to cars traveling throughout the Commonwealth, Pennsylvanians everywhere are reminded that we owe a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices of women veterans who served to preserve our freedom.”
In addition to the sales of these license plates honoring our female veterans, there are a variety of other programs, according to mychesco.com, designed to provide funding in support of Pa.’s more than 70,000 veterans.
Visit www.vtf.pa.gov for more information.