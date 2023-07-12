ONE: Only one percent of lucky individuals have the highly sought-after trait of heterochromia iridum, a term which describes the variation in color that gives a single organism two different colored eyes. Today is all about those lucky few people as July 12 is recognized as National Different Colored Eyes Day.
Those with the heterochromia trait haven’t always had it easy, according to NationalToday.com. In past centuries, many myths and fears have long been associated with the multicolored eye trait. Superstitious beliefs led people without the trait to believe those with the trait were witches, were evil, could see beyond their own deaths and into the afterlife or could interact with ghosts and spirits. Since “eyes are the windows to the soul,” ancient societies who didn’t understand the genetics of the trait resorted to ghostly, evil explanations.
Today, although it is still not widely understood, the trait is found beautiful. In fact, did you know there are actually three different kinds of heterochromia iridum? The three kinds are known as complete, segmental and central. Central is the most common of the three.
COLORS: In 4,000 BC humans, who had only had brown eyes up to then, began to display a genetic mutation which allowed for different colored eye pigments. Flash forward to 300 BC and the Greek philosopher Aristotle was credited with discovering heterochromia.
Do you know anyone blessed with the unique genetic mutation of heterochromia? If so, today is their day, make sure to give them a shout on social media, a text message or simply call and wish them a happy Heterochromia day!