SMETHPORT — The McKean County Historical Society, Old Jail Museum has a visitor — and she has chicks! The mourning dove took up residence in the window, made a nest, and got comfy enough to raise a family.
The staff at the Historical Society thought it would be a great idea to have residents of the area name her, and are holding a Name the Bird contest. The winner will receive a one-year free membership to the museum, a General Kane Coin, and a deck of Civil War playing cards.
The mourning dove, also known as a turtle dove or rain dove, has been gaining fans across the internet thanks to uploaded photos by the Historical Society. To catch a glimpse of the bird, which, by the way, is a symbol of hope, love, and freedom, visit https://www.mckeancountyhistoricalsociety.org/name-the-bird-contest
Contest entry information is also available at the above link. The winner of the contest will be announced once all the baby birds have left the nest.
The historical society is located at 502 West King St. in Smethport, just behind the McKean County Courthouse. Looking to discover something new about the area, visit during their hours of operation April, May, September and October, Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 – 4 p.m.; June, July and August, Tuesday — Saturday 1 – 4 p.m.
For more information about the McKean County Historical Society, the Old Jail Museum, or the Name the Bird contest, call (814) 887-5142 or email mckeancountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or mchsmuseum@verizon.net