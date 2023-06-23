MACHIAS, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues July 13, with a discussion of the supernatural history of the region given by Amanda R. Woomer, author of A Haunted Atlas of Western New York.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place, rain or shine, under an event tent on the museum’s lawn. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The Summer at the Stone House series is free and open to the public.
Her talk, titled “Folklore and Ghost Stories of the Cattaraugus Region, Vol. III,” aims to take listeners on a journey along haunted roads, forests and cemeteries, to get to know some of Cattaraugus County’s legends and lore. Learn how gossip and folklore have led to some of the region's most haunted locations, including tales of witches, ghosts and even curses.
Woomer is a huge travel buff, foodie and lover of all things strange and unusual. She’s been visiting haunted locations ever since her first visit to Gettysburg, Pa., in 2004, and since then has traveled to dozens of haunted places in the United States from the Stanley Hotel in Colorado to the home of Robert the Doll in Key West, Fla. She also runs Spook-Eats, a blog dedicated to travel, food and the paranormal.
For those unable to attend, Summer at the Stone House programs are now being live streamed on the museum’s YouTube channel. A link to the live stream will be posted on the museum Facebook page closer to the time of the event.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.