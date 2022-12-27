The first Tuesday of January, each municipality across the state enters a period of annual audit. Many residents scratch their heads and think of the Internal Revenue Service when the word audit is mentioned. Municipal audits are not the scary IRS accounts from the movies, however.
Each type of government has its own rules to follow in order to complete the necessary review of accounts. Since this region has so many boroughs and townships, the focus will be on those two types of government.
“Boroughs and townships are required by their codes to have an annual audit made by: (1) three elected auditors, or (2) an elected controller, or (3) under certain circumstances, certified public accountants (CPA) or public accountants who may be appointed to make the audit instead of or in addition to the elected auditors. The elected auditor system is used almost exclusively in smaller townships and boroughs,” according to the July 2022 Auditor’s Guide.
However, elected auditors are not meant to operate as accountants and they are not required to have expertise in financial accounting. Their work, as elected auditors, focuses on the settlement of accounts rather than preparing financial statements.
Auditors decide among themselves who will serve as the chair and the secretary. Two auditors form a quorum, and are able to make actionable decisions on behalf of the board; however, no signal auditor may conduct business alone and has no legal authority to do so. Sometimes, the auditors, with borough or township agreement, may need the assistance of a lawyer for advice.
An audit is simply an inspection of just about everything the organization has financially done over the course of a year. The auditors must be able to report whether or not all the accounts coming in and going out fairly represent the state of affairs for the municipality. They must judge for themselves if the documentation and evidence backs up information and complies with applicable laws and regulations. And, the auditors must be on watch for irregularities or points of weakness — even possible fraud — and be prepared to include them in their report.
It is not enough for municipal auditors to sign off on whatever information they are handed. They may need to analyze and confirm the entries were correct, check that proper procedures were completed, and at times, inquire by asking questions if something is missing or not disclosed fully.
The list of records a municipality should have ready for auditors is expansive: financial statement(s) of the municipality, if available; general and subsidiary ledgers; all records pertaining to cash receipts, such as, documentation and journals; records pertaining to cash disbursements; Any separate records maintained by the treasurer; bank statements, canceled checks, voided checks, duplicate deposit tickets, pass books and bank charge slips; a list of depositories, their addresses, account numbers, account names and authorized signatures; a schedule of investment transactions for the year; vouchers together with invoices or bills; budget for the year under audit as officially adopted, together with the municipality’s working budget
and all amendments and changes; periodic financial reports prepared by the treasurer and submitted to meetings of council, commissioners or supervisors; ordinances and resolutions and official entries in the minutes authorizing transfer between funds, amendments to the budget and similar actions; an organization chart including names of persons in each position; copy of the municipality’s chart of accounts, accounting policies and document flow chart; all canceled bonds and interest coupons or, alternatively, cremation or other destruction certificates; a schedule of all interfund loans or advances; a summary of all litigation involving the local government; minutes of council, commissioners’ or supervisors’ meetings for the year under audit; insurance policies covering fire, other casualties, official surety bonds; records showing inventories of real property, plant and equipment; copies of appraisal reports by professional appraisers, if any; records of all outstanding indebtedness such as bank loans and bonded debt; copies of leases or contracts, if any; and copies of documents in support of advertising and bidding procedures. And then there are the pieces from the tax collector, checking internal control functions, and many other items.
The township or borough officials can be surcharged for expenses that were prohibited or not authorized by law, and the auditors should be watchful of these losses to the municipality.
After auditing, accounts will be adjusted and settled as required before a final report is submitted. The final report must show a complete statement of the financial condition, including details of indebtedness, value of taxable property and a listing of the assets. It must be prepared within 90 days after the close of the fiscal year, with copies furnished to the borough secretary, clerk of the court of common pleas, and the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The final report of a township audit must show the audit, settlement, and adjustment before April 1, with copies furnished to the township secretary, clerk of the court or prothonotary as provided by local rules of court, the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Transportation. Each copy must be signed by at least a majority of the auditors and verified by oath of the secretary of the auditors, per the Auditor’s Guide of 2022.
Notice that the audit secretary may not be the same as the township or borough secretary for signature; however, it is the township secretary who must publish the concise financial statement in the newspaper of general circulation by April 15 each year.
It is a summary offense for the auditors not to complete the final report in the specified amount of time.
Additionally, auditors’ reports are final and will not be opened for correction. This means that the auditors need to take their time and review the materials carefully.
Citizens vote for municipal officials, which include a mayor and council members in cities, boroughs, and some home rule municipalities; a board of commissioners in townships of the first class; and a board of supervisors in townships of the second class. Other local elected municipal officials include tax collectors and elected auditors or a controller. To learn more about voting and voter registration in Pennsylvania, go to the Department of State’s website: dos.pa.gov.