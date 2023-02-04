Muccio MUG

Michelle A. Muccio

 Photo provided

ST. MARYS — Michelle A. Muccio of St. Marys, has announced her candidacy for re-election for Elk County Coroner.

Muccio is a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Elk County Christian High School. She holds an associates degree in Funeral Service Management as well as a diploma in Funeral Directing and Embalming from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. She is a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and owns the Lynch-Green Funeral Home in St. Marys, as well as funeral homes in Ridgway and Kersey.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos