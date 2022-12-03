Mount Jewett native Jake Maynard’s debut novel “Slime Line” is due to be released in 2024 by West Virginia University Press.
And it’s not as gross as its name implies.
In an interview with The Era on Friday, Maynard said the book is “about a guy from rural western Pennsylvania. When he’s a kid, his dad up and leaves for Alaska. He has some troubles in Pennsylvania, his father passes away, he decides to go to Alaska to see what it’s all about.”
The character gets a job in a salmon cannery, and the novel “follows his maniacal quest to become supervisor at the cannery,” read a press release.
“It’s been a long time in the works,” he said.
Maynard explained he graduated from Kane High School in 2006. “I started writing seriously in my mid-20s, and I had a lot of rejection for many years.”
He earned his master’s degree in fine arts and creative writing, graduating in 2018. He was writing shorter stories and essays when he “made it.”
“My breakout was in 2020 when I had an essay about my grandmother in Kane going to her wedding … in the New York Times,” he said. Maynard heard from a literary agent, but committed a cardinal sin in the publishing world — he wasn’t done with his book, so he told the agent he didn’t have anything for her to look at.
A friend corrected him, and luckily he met another agent. “She was really interested in it,” Maynard said. “I spent a couple years writing and revising, ending up with West Virginia University Press.”
So where did a small town guy from Mount Jewett come up with a story about working at a salmon cannery? Experience.
“I was in college and I was broke,” he said with a laugh. “I had this friend at college who said ‘you should go to work at a salmon cannery, you can make a lot of money.’ I got online and applied for a job.
“I’d never even been on an airplane,” Maynard said, laughing at the memory.
Alaska was very different from McKean County, he said, but added that it is working class. “The communities up there, like McKean County, rely on natural resources. There’s always that connection.”
He admitted to having dreams of Alaska from childhood, when his aunt’s husband was in the military and stationed there. His grandparents went to visit, and brought home pamphlets from historical sites.
He was hooked.
“At the time, I never really had ambitions to be a writer,” Maynard said. “That came later.”
His parents had started him on a love for stories as a child, reading to him a lot.
“Rural Pennsylvania is just a place of storytellers,” he said. “I never realized how much I learned about storytelling from when I lived there.”
Maynard’s first attempts at fiction writing were set in McKean County. He found himself talking about his cannery experiences quite a bit, and realized “it was an interesting setting that people wanted to hear about.”
For the novel, he put it together sort of backward, starting with the setting, and then adding characters and then the plot.
“In retrospect, I think I will probably start with the plot,” he said, laughing.
The publishing deal with WVU Press was just announced, and Maynard explained it takes some time to get a book through the process to publication. “It will be published in the spring of 2024.”
Around the time of publication, he plans to do a book release party in Kane.
Since being a debut author isn’t exactly paying the bills, Maynard works as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh.
“I am working on short stories. I also eventually want to write non-fiction books,” he said. “I want to write a thriller or mystery about a child who goes missing in the Kinzua Valley.”
In Maynard’s life, he’s been a trash collector, social worker, greenhouse attendant, a salmon cannery grunt and a professor, as well as being a writer.
“Writing is hard work, but it’s the best work,” he said. “This one brings more joy than any other.”
He has a website called www.jakemaynardwrites.com