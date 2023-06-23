KANE — A Mount Jewett man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly threatening to kill a woman at his residence on June 16.
Brad Charles Mix, 48, of Keesler Street, is charged with terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, first-degree misdemeanors; two counts of simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 6:27 p.m. June 16, Lewis Run based state police were dispatched to a Hamlin Township residence for an alleged traffic offense. Mix had reported to police that a woman was at his residence drinking, and was intoxicated when she left.
At 7:04 p.m., when police spoke to her, she showed no signs of impairment, but did have signs of an assault, including bruises, abrasions and scratches. She told police she was in a fight with Mix on June 13 where he punched her several times in the face.
She told police on that date, Mix had asked her, through her brother, to go to his residence to let out his dog and pick up a uniform, because he wouldn’t be there. She went to the residence, but Mix was in the bedroom and told her that he was going to die and so was she, the complaint stated.
He grabbed a knife from the kitchen while she begged him not to, and he grabbed her neck and asked her how she wanted to die. He asked if she “wanted to be disassembled and where she wanted him to start,” the complaint stated. He shoved her to the floor, picked her up by the hair and asked if she wanted to start there. He said he needed a different knife, and that “this was her chance to run.”
She attempted to run to the front door, but he grabbed her hair and pushed her to the floor. He told her to get up and sit down, then hit her three times with a closed fist to the side of her head. He punched her in the eye. Mix then hit the walls and asked her if she wanted to go to Kinzua Bridge to “jump off,” the complaint stated.
After about a half hour, Mix calmed down. The woman told police that Mix said if she left, he would kill himself. She remained there out of fear and left when she felt she could. She said she had tried to call 9-1-1, but had no service on her phone.
Mix was arraigned at 10:55 a.m. Thursday before District Judge Dave Engman, and remanded to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on June 29.