KANE — More than 440 charges of child pornography against a Kane man were bound over to McKean County Court at a preliminary hearing held Monday before District Judge Dave Engman.
Trey Howe, 19, of 513 Park Ave., Kane, is charged with 338 counts of possession of child pornography involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 108 counts of possession of child pornography involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
The charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crimes Task Force.
According to the criminal complaint, police received Cybertips from Snapchat and Dropbox that someone had loaded child pornography to their infrastructure. The information traced back to Howe.
When police obtained a search warrant and went to his residence, he told them he “became curious in (child porn) for a short time last year and would search for it at his residence, later saving it to his Snapchat and Dropbox accounts. The material later became unappealing and he ceased searching for it,” the criminal complaint stated.
Police seized and examined multiple items from Howe’s residence, including two electronic devices, which were found to contain 327 child pornography files involving indecent contact and 107 files involving nudity. In total, police found 338 files with indecent contact and 108 with nudity, the complaint stated.
Howe remains out on $100,000 bail, posted through a bondsman on May 30.