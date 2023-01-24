Long before text to speech was available, the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service brought the news to those who are blind or visually impaired over the radio with the help of dedicated volunteers who read directly from printed sources.

For more than 35 years, people throughout the regions of Western Pennsylvania, Western New York, and Southern Ontario (Canada) have read newspapers, books, magazines, and other printed materials for people who are blind or cannot read for any reason.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos