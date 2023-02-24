LR Dugout wind damage PIC

Lewis Run Dugout collapse: The Lewis Run dugout at their borough baseball field collapsed earlier this week due to strong winds. With impending strong winds, with even stronger gusts than those on Tuesday, are expected today and Saturday.

 Photo provided

It seems this week that the Hazardous Weather Warnings released from the National Weather Service of State College offices are never-ending — a new warning released Thursday stated that multiple counties in Pennsylvania are at risk from strong wind gusts over 40 mph for the next few days.

“Individuals who have yet to secure lighter furniture in their yards, such as trampolines, chairs, tables or children’s toys should consider securing them in a building or by rope to a stable surface/ structure for the next few days,” warned a meteorologists of the NWS, who has been tracking the storm patterns this week. “It will remain quite windy through the later evening Thursday, which is forecast to continue through the early afternoon today in the wake of a strong cold frontal passage.”

