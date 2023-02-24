It seems this week that the Hazardous Weather Warnings released from the National Weather Service of State College offices are never-ending — a new warning released Thursday stated that multiple counties in Pennsylvania are at risk from strong wind gusts over 40 mph for the next few days.
“Individuals who have yet to secure lighter furniture in their yards, such as trampolines, chairs, tables or children’s toys should consider securing them in a building or by rope to a stable surface/ structure for the next few days,” warned a meteorologists of the NWS, who has been tracking the storm patterns this week. “It will remain quite windy through the later evening Thursday, which is forecast to continue through the early afternoon today in the wake of a strong cold frontal passage.”
Beyond securing outside items around the home, the NWS recommends that since the 40 mph wind gusts are expected to continue this morning that drivers on their morning commutes should use caution; the high winds could result in difficult driving, especially for high profile vehicles.
Although area residents were able to enjoy the warmer temperatures Thursday, the strong winds still left quite a chill in the air — however, the NWS warns that temperatures will be noticeably lower, below the normal temperatures for this time of year, today and Saturday.
Moving into the area today, along with the aforementioned cold front ushering in colder temperatures, are also scattered thunderstorms toward this evening.
The most recent Hazardous Weather Warning released from NWS includes the Pennsylvania counties of Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Tioga, and many other countries outside The Bradford Era’s coverage area.
According to the NWS, cold air flowing over the unfrozen Great Lakes should support a bit of lake effect snow activity today, with scattered snow showers. However, low inversion heights signal to meteorologists that only mainly flurries can be expected, with minimal accumulation.
Moving into Saturday, the weather forecast suggests “dry weather is most likely. However, plumes support at least the chance of a few snow showers accompanied by unseasonably chilly weather for Saturday morning — but moderate temperatures are expected for the rest of the weekend.”
Once the weekend has concluded, the meteorologists with the NWS have predicted that “a potent upper level disturbance and wave of low pressure at the surface will move out of the midwest and likely spread another period of snow or mixed precipitation across the region Monday afternoon and night with potentially some impacts to travel.”
Furthermore, a press release from state agencies on Thursday spoke of “a massive winter storm bringing a mix of blizzards, heavy snow, ice, rain and gusty winds to millions of individuals from coast to coast this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wishes to urge consumers to take steps to protect themselves from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires. Although, McKean County won’t be at as severe a risk for snow and ice hazardous as other states across the United States, it is important to make sure homeowners are utilizing generators safely, and to double check batteries in fire and CO alarms in the home, if it hasn’t been done within the last 30 days.
“Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness, and it can lead to death,” explained the press release. “An average of 85 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.”
Other dangers to be wary of during winter storms include portable heaters, charcoal, candles and potential gas leaks.