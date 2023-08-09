It’s nearly time for the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Kinzua Valley Trail Club, the highly anticipated annual Moon Dance.
The popular event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at the historic Westline Fire Hall, across from the Westline trailhead. Included will be a pig roast, select dishes from The Westline Inn, beer and wine from local wineries, live music by West, raffles and giveaways.
Don Cummins, president of the Trail Club, said, “This year’s Moon Dance has a special significance because we hope to achieve our goal this fall of completing the Historic Trail from Red Bridge to Kinzua Bridge State Park, a distance of 21 miles.
“Our goal has always been a first-class trail along the Kinzua Creek through the beautiful Kinzua Valley,” he continued. “The trail follows the old railroad right-of-way for most of its distance and utilizes Allegheny National Forest roads and municipal gravel roads. In addition to the 21 miles, we have four trail heads and six bridges.”
Volunteers with the trail club have put in a huge amount of effort in creating an outdoor experience that promotes the beauty of the Kinzua Valley, as well as allowing people of all ages and abilities to enjoy it.
The volunteers maintain the trails, too. And after the stormy weather of late, are putting out a call for some financial help to address some of what nature’s wrath has left behind.
“Due to the intensity of recent storms, it has caused significant damage on a few sections of our trail,” Cummins said, “which is also an additional expense to have manpower and equipment come out and remove debris, clear culverts and regrade the trail.”
While it is a labor of love for the trail volunteers, it is, nonetheless, additional work that wasn’t in the original, modest budget.
“The importance of the Kinzua Valley Trail cannot be overstated,” Cummins said.
“The trails at Jakes Rocks will one day be connected down to Route 321 at Red Bridge,” he said, explaining plans for the trail project. “That will connect to the Kinzua Valley Trail, which connects to the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge trail in Mount Jewett, which takes you to Kinzua Bridge State Park.”
Construction is underway now on the final section through the Allegheny National Forest, Cummins explained, “with ditching, grading, culvert installation and the construction of a bridge at Pine Run. This section is east of Tally Hoe to Guffey, utilizing the old Guffey Road to the MJ2KB Trail which connects to Kinzua Bridge State Park.”
He added that Hamlin Township allowed the trail club to connect to Guffey Road and use it as part of the trail, which is just one example of how the municipalities have been cooperative and accommodating with trail plans.
“We really appreciate the ongoing relationship with the county and the local municipalities who have supported us through the years,” Cummins said. “They realize the importance of the Kinzua Valley Trail System to tourism and recreation dollars as it contributes to the county as a whole.”
Popularity of the trails has been skyrocketing. He explained trail use has increased exponentially over the past three years “with our new section that went to 219.”
Lafayette Township helped the trail club obtain a permit for a new bridge across Pine Run, saving a lot of money for the club.
Cummins added that fundraising is never an easy thing to do. “However, we have found that throughout the years our sponsors, memberships, volunteers and supporters have embraced our mission and it has become their vision to see our trail completed.”
On behalf of the board of directors, Cummins expressed his gratitude to all who have given of their time, talents, resources and financial assistance to make the trail project a success.
And, he added, “In addition to the moon dance, the KVTC has its memorial bench and brick programs to both recognize loved ones and businesses, and support our trail. Consider becoming a member and volunteer. Trail club memberships make a great gift that encourages friends and family to go outdoors, it’s great for the body and soul. Endowments and annual giving are great ways to memorialize loved ones and support our trail.”
For tickets and information call Don Cummins, (814) 598-0913.
Visit the website at Kinzuavalleytrail.org