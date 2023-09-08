From the items found in his Chapel Ridge apartment, one would not suspect it to be occupied by a resident who just turned 106 years old.
Exercise weights, first- and second-place award ribbons from Senior Games, baseball mementos, dark chocolate Hershey kisses in a candy dish, and family photos are all kept in Paul Monjar’s tidy apartment. He always offers visitors a piece of candy from the dish next to his recliner, and his now antique cookie jar rests on the counter of the Chapel Ridge apartment he has lived in since 2017.
Although he loves his sweets, Monjar said that one of the secrets to living a long life is eating right and exercising. He uses his exercise weights three to four times per week, which may have contributed to the blue and red ribbons he won in croquet, Wii bowling and darts during Senior Games. Crossword puzzle books and a Bible are also close-at-hand by his chair.
“Does people good to read the Bible … my mother was a Sunday School teacher,” he said. Monjar reminisced about growing up in a small farmhouse in Clintonville.
“My dad was a good farmer. I loved farm life, taking care of animals — cows, pigs, chickens. My mother and grandma could make anything,” he declared.
Asked about one of the most memorable moments from his 106 years, Monjar took a moment to share stories about growing up in Clintonville, traveling with family, motorhome adventures and his love of baseball. He and his brother, Eddie, traveled on a bus trip to Cleveland to see his first big league baseball game. In his youth, Monjar was an excellent baseball player who tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. An avid baseball fan, the autographed photo “To Paul” from Hall of Fame Pirates player Bill Mazeroski sits on a stand next to photos of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Advice from (possibly) the oldest man in McKean County? “Do something that you enjoy. Keep yourself healthy.” Patting the arms of his chair, Monjar added, “When you get to be 100, find an easy chair.”
With a smile, Monjar asked, “Any more questions for me? That will be $700.” That witty sense of humor may be one of his best attributes, Chapel Ridge staff noted, and perhaps another key to his longevity.
Staff asked one last question: What does someone turning 106 years old want for their birthday? He replied, “Everyone to enjoy it!”
Monjar celebrated his special birthday privately with family on Wednesday and with friends, family and staff at Chapel Ridge on Thursday.