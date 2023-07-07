SMETHPORT — Bradford man Daniel Minich was sentenced to state prison Thursday in McKean County Court for an incident involving a gun and drugs on Onofrio Street in Bradford on Dec. 9, 2021.
Minich, 39, was sentenced by President Judge John Pavlock to 26 to 54 months in state prison, with credit for 77 days of time served. However, no credit was given for any time served during in-patient treatment.
Minich had been convicted of charges including the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief following a two-day trial. On Thursday, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer replayed, briefly, what had been said at the trial and why Minich had been convicted by the jury. She said that what he had done was dangerous and could have resulted in a death, that his parents had tried to get him help, and that the police chief was also concerned.
Shaffer said, “Officers were pulled from other places, but (Minich) wanted (Chief) Ward. He told Ward, ‘you’ll be coming now.’ And, even if there was no intent to harm, (Minich) threw the gun in the direction of the officers, with a round still in it.”
The defense counsel, Public Defender Phillip Clabaugh, stated the case was a “weird one.” He said, “What happened was not in dispute, it was substance abuse and absolutely incredibly dangerous. But we are asking that the recommendations of probation be followed and, because it is in your (Pavlock’s) power, consider McKean County Jail rather than sending my client to state.”
Minich also spoke prior to sentencing, “If there was anything I could do to walk back the decisions I made that day I would.” He said that he knows that it is not possible and that he is doing what he can in recovery. “I submit to drug testing once a week. I lost everything: my family, friends, everything. It’s my fault. My plea would be to continue to work toward my recovery and penance.”
Pavlock acknowledged Minich’s statement as thoughtful and sincere, but stated the sentence would be substantive and severe. He didn’t want to penalize Minich for taking the witness stand but had to factor in what he had said at trial, which Pavlock said was different than what he was hearing at sentencing.
“As much as counsel tried to keep you from going there, you still said people were watching. I am encouraged that you have sought help but there is more to do,” said Pavlock.
Minich, in addition to the sentence at a state correctional facility, is not to have any contact with any of the families. Nor is he allowed to have contact with Ward unless it is for official police business. Minich must submit his DNA and pay the charge for doing so. He must have a mental health, drug, and alcohol evaluation, and continue treatment.