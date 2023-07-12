KANE — Drug charges against a Kane man were bound over to McKean County Court at a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Dave Engman in Kane.
Ronald Lucore, 35, of Greeves Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony, two counts of possession and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, back in December, Kane Borough Police were called to Lucore’s residence to assist an agent with Pennsylvania State Parole. The officer was asked to secure Lucore while the agent searched a box that Lucore said had “ice” — methamphetamine — in it. The parole officer secured the box, determined there were drugs inside as well as items indicating drug sales, and asked the police to take custody of Lucore and take him back to the Kane police station.
Lucore waived his rights and told police he was not selling methamphetamine, but the drugs that had been found were for his personal use, the criminal complaint stated. When the parole agent returned to the state, he took custody of Lucore for a parole violation, the complaint indicated.
Lucore had been in possession of two bags of methamphetamine, one with .27 grams and one with .47 grams, along with a digital scale with residue from meth and cocaine on it, four straws, baggies, a glass pipe and small pieces of aluminum foil, the complaint stated.
Arraignment was completed June 28, and the preliminary hearing was held Tuesday before Engman. Lucore was returned to jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is represented by McKean County Public Defender Phil Clabaugh.