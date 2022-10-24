Mental health app winners

Members of the winning team, Mynd, of the Watson Institute Basecamp pitch contest pose with judges Sunday. Pictured are, top row, from left, judges Ed Hayden, Jon Giberson and Dr. Ken Wang, and student Daniela Soroka; in front row are Johanna Berger, Rebecca Beetz and Martina Brombach.

 Photo submitted

Four international students from Germany took the top prize in the second Watson Institute Basecamp pitch contest held this weekend at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

The winning team, which proposed a mental health service app for companies called Mynd, comprised Johanna Berger, Rebecca Beetz, Daniela Soroka and Martina Brombach. The students are from Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences in Heilbronn-Sontheim studying at Pitt-Bradford for the year through an exchange program agreement between the two universities.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos