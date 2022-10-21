HARRISBURG (TNS) — Medical marijuana patients will get safer products, health department officials say. But growers and processors warn of production headaches and delays, and possibly higher prices resulting from the final version of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, which was approved Thursday.

The final law was a long time in the making, with patients, growers/processors and dispensaries governed by temporary rules ever since Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana six years ago and products became available to patients in early 2018.

