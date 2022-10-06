WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer and additional actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, of Meadville, Pa., has been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder — both felonies. He also is charged with six misdemeanor offenses.
Slye was arrested in Meadville. He made his initial appearance Wednesday in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Slye used a bike rack barricade to intentionally trip an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police. The officer and his team were attempting to rescue another officer caught in the crowd in the Upper West Terrace area. As a result of being tripped, the officer fell down the stairs and suffered injuries as a result of this incident.
Additionally, Slye illegally entered the Capitol twice — once, at 2:56 p.m., remaining for three minutes, then again at 3:05, exiting at 3:35 p.m. While in the Capitol, he moved throughout the Crypt area and other locations.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office and its Erie Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was also provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.