McKean County’s general election results were certified on Monday, and are available for public viewing on the county’s website mckeancountypa.org
There were 1,694 mail-in ballots received, and 164 absentee ballots received for the Nov. 8 election. On election day, there were 12,829 votes cast for a turnout of 59.24%.
Despite the statewide results, the county’s votes were largely in favor of Republicans. In the race for the U.S. Senate, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz had a total of 10,076 votes — 9,401 on election day, 663 by mail and 12 provisional; while Democrat John Fetterman had 4,135 — 2,909 on election day, 1,214 by mail and 12 provisional.
The race for governor had similar results locally. The Republican ticket of Doug Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso had 9,407 votes on election day, 663 by mail and 12 provisional for a total of 10,082. The Democratic ticket of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis had a total of 4,392 — 3,129 on election day, 1,252 by mail and 11 provisional.
Glenn Thompson was up for re-election as Republican representative in the General Assembly, which he handily won throughout the 15th district. In McKean County, he had 11,167 votes — 10,296 on election day, 855 by mail and 16 provisional. Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich had a total of 3,487 votes — 2,390 on election day, 1,088 by mail and 9 provisional.
Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, who was unopposed, garnered 12,984 votes — 11,671 on election day, 1,294 by mail and 10 provisional. Write-in candidate Owen Russell had a total of 46 votes in McKean County, 19 by mail and 27 on election day.