Kane Officer Stephen Jerman MUG

Kane Borough Police Officer Stephen M. Jerman

 Era file photo

On February 20, 1999, Kane Borough Police Department Patrolman Stephen M. Jerman was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

“On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office and McKean County Law Enforcement, I express our respect and appreciation for Patrolman Steven Jerman and vow to never forget his sacrifice,” expressed Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, District Attorney for the McKean County District Attorney’s Office. “On this solemn anniversary, we honor him and pray for his family.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos