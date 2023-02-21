On February 20, 1999, Kane Borough Police Department Patrolman Stephen M. Jerman was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
“On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office and McKean County Law Enforcement, I express our respect and appreciation for Patrolman Steven Jerman and vow to never forget his sacrifice,” expressed Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, District Attorney for the McKean County District Attorney’s Office. “On this solemn anniversary, we honor him and pray for his family.”