SMETHPORT — The McKean County Historical Society fall bus trip takes to the road 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and seats are filling fast.
The trip will leave Olean, N.Y. and head to its first location in Lockport, N.Y. Once there, it’s anchors away, as the group sets out for a two-hour cruise along the Erie Canal for a historical tour of the original 1800s locks. The tour will be narrated and lively.
Following the cruise, passengers will have time for lunch before they board the bus and travel to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. At this stop, take time to learn more about four decommissioned Naval vessels: USS Little Rock, USS The Sullivans, USS Croaker and the PTF-17. Ships are only part of the park. There is also a monuments garden, museum, an outdoor exhibit yard and a maritime simulator.
After the water portion of the trip, it is time to go shopping. The bus will travel to Vidler’s, the world’s largest 5 & 10 variety store, located in East Aurora, N.Y. Reportedly, there are more than 75,000 items spread across four two-level buildings. From candy and retro/collectables, to the take-a-look-nook and toys — there is surely something that will catch your attention.
Before coming back to the area, one more stop at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino for a pass or two at the buffet should tide riders over for dinner. The dining experience is casual and the food is an eclectic assortment of more than 100 items to choose from. Nobody will go hungry.
The bus trip to the Erie Canal, Naval Yard and Vidler’s, which includes lunch and dinner, costs $200 and is filling fast. Reserve a seat soon by calling (814) 887-5142.