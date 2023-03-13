McKean County has taken in about $12.7 million in COVID relief funds, and has spent about $8.4 million so far for businesses, residents, non-profits, municipal and other needs.
On Friday, the commissioners — Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy and Cliff Lane — released a report detailing relief and recovery funds and how they were spent.
In 2020, the county received $3,668,797 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act funding.
“Because of the short turn-around time and funding window, the county significantly increased pandemic response efforts, pandemic planning interventions, and its overall outreach to all areas within the county,” the report stated.
Breaking it down, the report indicated the following of the county’s spending: $1,638,627 for county pandemic response, pandemic planning, outreach services, and broadband planning; $26,832 for Personal Protective Equipment; $334,990 to assist for-profit small businesses; $103,875 to assist tourism-based organizations; $90,061 to assist local agencies that provide mental health and long-term care services; $279,550 to assist non-profit organizations; $3,476 to assist municipalities; $1,162,500 for specific broadband deployment projects; and $28,886 for CARES Act program administration.
In March of 2021, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) provided funds to the state to help the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses due to the pandemic. McKean County partnered with North Central Regional Planning & Development Commission to expend the county’s allocation of CHIRP funds, assisting 22 eligible hospitality and tourism businesses with $455,000.
The county had also received $8.6 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds through the State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Local Assistance & Tribal Consistency Fund programs. The commissioners had created a committee to plan for the usage of the funds along with the categories established by the U.S. Treasury: Provision of public services (such as parks & recreation, transportation, health services, hospitality services, tourism, etc.); Water, sewer, stormwater, and broadband infrastructure; Addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic and, assistance to non-profit organizations that provide vital services for residents of the county.
The first phase of grants, the county awarded $481,196 — $121,196 to county-affiliated nonprofits, $10,000 to Bradford Friendship Table, $50,000 to Bradford Regional Airport and $300,000 to McKean County Industrial Development Council to “promote the development and expansion of business, industry, and commerce within McKean County by offering revolving low interest rate loans,” the report read.
Lane commented, “During phase one of ARPA funding, we focused on a wide variety of immediate needs within the county.”
Trending Food Videos
The county also formed a partnership with McKean County Community Foundation for $226,595 in recovery grants to 40 non-profit organizations. Duffy said non-profits suffered during the pandemic.
“During this recovery, more than likely these organizations have encountered a decrease in charitable giving,” she said. “I often give thought to local nonprofits, the many volunteers, and the overall community impact and I believe this funding will help to provide positive action in addition to filling the gap created by decreased charitable giving.”
In the second phase of ARPA funding, the county offered a competitive Small Business Recovery grant program with $130,000 in total, which was awarded to 16 small businesses. The funds were to “meet pandemic recovery needs and to rebuild the local economy,” according to the report.
During the allocations process, municipalities received funds from the U.S. Treasury Department as well, in the amount of $4,016,512, the report stated. However, despite getting the funds, many municipalities had “excessive needs within their communities which they were attempting to address.” To help, the commissioners provided an additional $1,440,014 to 22 municipalities in the county — $1,000,014 for infrastructure and blight issues and $440,000 (available at $20,000 each to municipalities) to invest in parks, recreation and community development.
“We are confident that the additional funding distributed to municipalities will further help our communities to meet their most pressing needs,” Kreiner said. “In addition, it became apparent during the pandemic that municipalities had the need for additional, updated, or improved recreation and open space to allow people to get outside.”
There is still $4.3 million available at the county level to fund future recovery efforts.
“Moving forward, the county will continue to assess, identify, evaluate, and address possible gaps in services to its citizens,” the report stated. “Investments will continue to be made in broadband internet deployment and connectivity as well as critical emergency services communication.”
The county’s ARPA coordinator is working with the GIS specialist to plot the county’s ARPA investments so people can visualize the difference the funds have made. The report stated, “Modern GIS is about participation, sharing, and collaboration and the county will continue to utilize GIS for future ARPA investments.”