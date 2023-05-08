PORT ALLEGANY — The weather could not have been any better for three state judicial Democratic candidates who made a stop at Eddie’s on Main in Port Allegany on Saturday as part of a multi-county blitz of the northwest region of Pennsylvania.
The event was opened with Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, the first LGBTQ person of color in the General Assembly, who is seeking the party nod for state auditor general for 2024, as the keynote speaker.
Kenyatta is a boisterous speaker who commands a room. He told the audience of his childhood and having moved several times before becoming an adult. He explained his backstory of poverty and of burying both of his parents before turning 27 years old. But, from this, Kenyatta has been on a mission to make things better by reexamining the role of the Auditor General, the state’s watchdog agency.
He took a moment to speak with The Era. “The auditor general currently held by Tim DeFoor, the first African American to be elected to the position, is one to keep the people from getting screwed, quite frankly.
“If you think about it there are two ways that I think are critical: when our tax dollars go to the state, if someone is misappropriating money from the state, we need to know about it. But also if the tax dollars aren’t going where they should or don’t lead to the outcomes that we want, or they should be or are not actually working, that is a problem as well.”
He continued to explain how he has spent his time in state government thus far overseeing agencies and elections, as well as commerce and finance committees, and has seen how they favor the big guys rather than veterans or the elderly. Programs like TANF have not been reimagined in more than 30 years. He wants to see if the block grants have been used in the ways most effective to those who need it most. He also wants to look at how the funding to schools has been used, to look at the data to see what is working, where, and how to use it in other areas.
“We should be lifting up the counties who are doing it right, using them as examples,” said Kenyatta. “I am nothing if not dogged.”
He continued, “I recognize the challenges are the same in a big community or a rural community, the needs are the same — worried if the neighborhood is safe, getting quality education, and can I retire with dignity and is my healthcare meeting my needs — the order may be different, but the challenges are the same,” Kenyatta said. “We have to do better, we have to have accountability.”
Three state judicial candidates spoke during Saturday’s lunch.
Pennsylvania Superior Court judge Debbie Kunselman, seeking the nomination for the state Supreme Court, explained that she has the most judicial experience of anyone running for the single open seat — Republican or Democrat.
“I have 17 years as a judge in Pennsylvania — 12 as a trial judge and five as a Superior Court Judge. I have made decisions on over 3,000 cases as a Superior Court judge,” Kunselman said. She hopes to bring her experience in oversight and the law to the position that has opened.
She explained that the Superior Court oversees many areas of the law, which gives her insight into what will be needed and expected for the role on the Supreme Court. “Are we giving access to justice to all? Are we applying unreasonable fees? What are we doing with criminal justice reform, or mental health versus voluntary crimes? We have been working on juvenile justice with the least restrictive means — ankle monitors, are they a possibility?”
Kunsleman said, “Many people don’t realize that the court is also in charge of attorney discipline, child support wage garnishment and much more. This is an exciting opportunity, and with only one seat open I am in a unique position to run.” She is 55 years old and the term of the seat is 10 years. This would give her the possibility of two terms since there is an age limit of 75 years old.
Jill Beck, of Allegheny County, seeks the party’s nod for the Superior Court. She has been a common element in both the Supreme and Superior courthouses for 10 years.
She has been a major defender of the underserved populations including LGBTQ+ community, veterans, victims of domestic violence, wage theft, racial discrimination and gun violence resulting from illegal firearm sales, low income, and nonprofits.
“I began my legal career with KidsVoice, a private nonprofit organization that represents abused, neglected and at-risk children from Allegheny County in dependency and ancillary matters. During my time at KidsVoice, I had an average caseload of approximately 200 clients. I litigated cases in the juvenile and orphans’ court divisions and represented clients accused of criminal offenses before area magistrates. I also represented my clients before the Superior Court.”
She also clerked on the Superior Court for six years and the Supreme Court for four years.
Beck joined the Blank Rome law firm in 2019 where she chaired her office’s pro bono program.
“I am the only candidate with appellate experience on both sides of the bench,” Beck said.
Also running is attorney Brian Neft of Allegheny County, who is a candidate for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
Neft stated, “Handling a variety of complex legal matters is what will bring fairness, equity, and transparency to the judiciary and the profession of law.” Neft has spent more than 30 years litigating and trying cases in several states. He has clerked for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
“Every person or entity that comes to the Commonwealth Court is entitled to a full and fair opportunity to have their case heard. As a member of the Commonwealth Court, I commit to doing more to expand access to justice,” Neft said.
Local Democratic candidates for McKean County Commissioner, James Hilyer of Eldred Township and Marty Wilder of Corydon Township also addressed the audience. Their message was clear, “We need to fight for the future of McKean County. We need people to fight for vigorous economic development — jobs, jobs, jobs. We need people to fight for a strong internet network, from end to end. We need a safe and secure EMS and firefighting system, particularly at this end of the county. And, we must have a full service hospital in Bradford — not just for the health of our people but for our economic future.”
Wilder and Hilyer agreed, “The status quo is no longer good enough in McKean County. We will fight for a strong, vibrant future for the good people of Port Allegany and our entire county.”