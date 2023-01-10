SMETHPORT — McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement Monday showing her appreciation of all the law enforcement personnel throughout the county.

“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was, Monday, January 9 — a day set aside to recognize and honor law enforcement. We have a large law enforcement family in McKean County, with many residents living or working in law enforcement in the county and, with each day, risking potential violence while keeping the rest of us safe. Their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families are appreciated,” Vettenburg-Shaffer said.

