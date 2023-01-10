SMETHPORT — McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement Monday showing her appreciation of all the law enforcement personnel throughout the county.
“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was, Monday, January 9 — a day set aside to recognize and honor law enforcement. We have a large law enforcement family in McKean County, with many residents living or working in law enforcement in the county and, with each day, risking potential violence while keeping the rest of us safe. Their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families are appreciated,” Vettenburg-Shaffer said.
“Words do not adequately express gratitude,” she continued. “They risk their own lives to uphold the law. The legacies of Patrolman Steven Jerman and Sergeant David Distrola live on and they are held in the highest regard. They made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I am honored to recognize Patrolman Jerman, Sergeant Distrola and all law enforcement officers — Bradford City Police, Bradford Township Police, Foster Township Police, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Police, Smethport Borough Police, Port Allegany Police, Kane Borough Police, Sheriff’s Department, Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County Detectives’ Bureau, U.S. Marshals, McKean County Drug Task Force, McKean County 911, FCI-McKean, SCI-Forest, Constables, McKean County Jail, Potter County Jail, Warren County Jail, McKean County Juvenile and Adult Probation, State Parole and the Attorney General’s Office.
“It is a privilege to see what these officers do because their work is largely unseen by the public. I have seen firsthand extraordinary heroism and have been in awe of the composure they have shown in the face of potential ambush and assault. Many cases come to mind that I credit the composure of the officer with turning a nearly-certain violent assault into a peaceful resolution.
The dedication shown to the community and to their work is evident. Their service to their field — from investigation and arrest of a suspect; detention of a defendant; or supervision of a parolee — maintains our local criminal justice system.
“On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, I am honored to thank these officers.”