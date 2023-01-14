PORT ALLEGANY — The McKean County Conservation District, in partnership with Penn State Extension and USDA NRCS, will offer a Winter Farmers’ Meeting beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Veteran’s Memorial, on Route 155 in Port Allegany.
The program will offer pesticide credits and includes a Farm Bill Update, NRCS program highlights, cost effective herbicide and IPM Programs, how to use the Agronomy Guide and discussion on the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.
Registration is free, which includes lunch. Register by Jan. 30 by calling the District at (814) 887-4025. The first 25 registrants will receive a free soil test kit and the Penn State Agronomy Guide.
Financial support for this project is provided by the PA Association of Conservation Districts through a grant from the PA Department of Environmental Protection. Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity and the diversity of its workforce. Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences research and extension programs are funded in part by Pennsylvania counties, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.