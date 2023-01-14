PORT ALLEGANY — The McKean County Conservation District, in partnership with Penn State Extension and USDA NRCS, will offer a Winter Farmers’ Meeting beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Veteran’s Memorial, on Route 155 in Port Allegany.

The program will offer pesticide credits and includes a Farm Bill Update, NRCS program highlights, cost effective herbicide and IPM Programs, how to use the Agronomy Guide and discussion on the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.

