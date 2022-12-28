The McKean County commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting approved next year’s budget with no change to millage rates and no tax increase.
Brenda Langan, the county’s finance director, explained after the meeting, “Fortunately we were able to keep the millage rate the same as last year’s rate at 0.01225. The total in anticipated revenues and expenses is $20,535,390.”
Also at the meeting, the commissioners reiterated the importance of residents checking out the FCC’s broadband map for the region.
The map is available on the FCC’s website. Residents should look up their home address to make sure the information on the map is accurate. If not, there is a limited time frame in which to challenge it.
Commissioner Carol Duffy said, “It is really important to communicate to everyone to go on the map and take a look at your residence. This does affect the funding stream that will come to McKean County and Pennsylvania. It’s really important we have accurate maps.”
Commissioner Chairman Tom Kreiner agreed, “It’s important everybody get on and at least look at the map. Don’t assume it’s correct. There have been many errors found.”
Challenges must be made by Jan. 13.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved eight requests for tax exempt status, four from non-profits and six from municipal governments. Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise applied for three properties, 529 Biddle St., 128 Yarnell St. and 519 Haines St., for a total of $17,160. Bright Alternatives Inc. applied for a property at 3 Mechanic St. in Bradford with an assessed value of $62,550.
The Borough of Kane applied for a property at 306 Janeway St., with an assessed value of $20,240. The Borough of Mount Jewett applied for two properties, one of which is 0.07 acres on Main Street at a value of $7,500, and the other, 0.06 acres on Main Street, with a value of $2,000. Sergeant Township applied for one property, at 14207 Wilcox Road, with an assessed value of $21,440.
The sale of three properties from the McKean County tax repository were approved. The first was for 1.03 acres on Summit Road in Foster Township, to Mark and Wendy Frederick for $300. The second was for 104 Smith Ave. in Port Allegany for $2,000 to Amanda Reed. And the last was for 2994 Kings Run Road, Ceres Township, for $250 to TDF LLC.
The commissioners also approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Local 3578 for Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 3.