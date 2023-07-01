SMETHPORT — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a McKean County box culvert replacement project will begin on Friday, July 14. The bridge spans Warner Brook on Route 146 in Hamlin Township. Built in 1930, the structure is 15 feet long and carries an average of 540 vehicles daily. Replacing the box culvert will improve its rating from poor to good.
Starting July 14, the bridge will be closed and work to replace the box culvert will begin. A detour will be in place using Route 6 and Route 46.
Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge and the construction of a new concrete box culvert. Dean Construction LLC. is the contractor for this $658,000 project, with an expected completion date of July 23. All work is weather dependent.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.