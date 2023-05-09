The Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, will host a “Backyard Tour” on Friday, May 12.
The tour is open to tourists, residents, business owners and staff to attend and tour eight sites in McKean County as a visitor via deluxe motorcoach. The tour group participants will meet at 8:30 a.m., Friday, May 12, at the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau Welcome Center located at 80 E. Corydon St. in Bradford.
Guests will travel on a fun and informational itinerary via motorcoach throughout the county, returning to the Welcome Center at 5 pm.
The tour will include the Penn Brad Oil Museum, Marilyn Horne Museum & Exhibit Center, the Eldred WWII Museum, the Kinzua Sky Walk and the new Kinzua Bridge Visitors Center in Mount Jewett.
A wine tasting will be included at Flickerwood Wine Cellars, followed by a wine tasting at Twisted Vine, and a tour of C.J. Spirits, a craft distillery in Kane.
A buffet lunch provided by Eddie’s on Main in Port Allegany, at Kinzua Bridge State Park & Sky Walk.
On the return journey from Kane, tour participants will travel the Longhouse Scenic Drive and learn about the forest from an Allegheny National Forest employee.
The tour fee, including lunch, wine tastings, and snacks is only $40 per person for members of the ANF Visitors Bureau, and $50 for non-members. Door prizes will be given away during the tour to participants.
For additional information, and to register for this year’s McKean County Backyard Tour, please contact the ANF Visitors Bureau at 800-473-9370 or info@visitANF.com.