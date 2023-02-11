SMETHPORT — The first round of applications for the 2023 McKean County Act 152 Blight Grant are currently being accepted.
The county launched the Act 152 Blight Demolition Program in 2021. The program provides grants to demolish blighted structures and is funded through a fee collected by the Recorder of Deeds office when deeds and mortgages are recorded.
During the first year of the program, five buildings were demolished including one in the City of Bradford, two in Kane Borough, one in Port Allegany Borough, and one in Wetmore Township. The total cost of these projects was $67,675.93 including $42,064.95 in Act 152 grant funding and $25,610.98 in local match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
The program continued to grow in 2022 and has provided much needed funding to aid in the removal of blighted properties throughout McKean County. There were a total of nine buildings demolished this past year, including four projects in the City of Bradford, four projects in Kane Borough, and one project in Lewis Run Borough. The total cost of these projects was $94,892.50, including $70,965.25 in Act 152 grant funding and $23,927.25 in local match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
The first round of applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24. These grants will be reviewed in early April with a goal of awarding grants in mid to late April. Grant guidelines and applications for both the municipal and private landowner programs are available at www.mckeancountypa.org or by contacting: Rick Fry, Planning Director, 814-887-2754, or rfry@mckeancountypa.org; or Ann Robinson, Economic Development Liaison, 814-887-3107, or arrobinson@mckeancountypa.org