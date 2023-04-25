Two members of the McKean County 4-H were included in a Pennsylvania delegation of 10 who attended the 4-H National Conference in Washington, D.C. from April 14-19.
Madison Conn and Jaidyn Goodman took part in the conference which is deemed the pinnacle experience in 4‑H Civic Engagement. The conference provides the opportunity for young people, ages 15-18, to connect, engage, lead and impact their communities, their nation and their world. Members who are interested in attending must submit a resume and cover letter to be considered. Only 10 members are selected to represent the Pennsylvania 4-H.
Conn and Goodman shared their experiences from the Round Table Challenge Question.
“My roundtable topic was youth leadership. We were asked by the United States Agency of International Development to come up with recommendations on how they can apply meaningful youth engagement and leadership in a variety of international development projects and strategies,” Conn explained. “My round table group and I came up with ideas ensuring that young leader’s ideas, perspectives, skills, and strengths are valued on the international level.”
Goodman said, “My round table challenge question was ‘For many reasons, farmers, ranchers, farm workers, and other rural adults across the country are experiencing increased stress and mental health challenges. What role could the Cooperative Extension Service serve in helping to address farm and rural stress and mental health issues?’”
“We were then given two days to work together to come up with a solution to present to the U.S. Senate. We worked alongside federal agencies like USDA and NIFA to come up with our solutions,” he said. “They included online therapy, interns from Land-Grant universities, and Awareness Events, while also expanding programs and resources with additional funding.” Some of the other events at the conference included a night National Monuments tour, Youth Career Fair, the 4-H Flag raising ceremony at the USDA headquarters, 4-H Council Congressional Breakfast, and time to explore Washington, D.C.