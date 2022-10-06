SMETHPORT — 4-H members, volunteers and families of McKean County gathered together on Sunday, Oct. 2, in order to celebrate an entire year’s worth of accomplishments during their annual Award Ceremony.
Highlights of the ceremony included Landan Pierotti receiving the 2022 Outstanding 4-H Member Award for his exceptional participation and contributions to his club and county. Jake Vicic received the Sylvia Finlan Teen Leadership Award for being an outstanding teen leader, he also received the Larry Ackley Livestock Memorial Award.
In addition, two of the McKean County 4-H members, Jasmine Freer and Coryn McClain, received scholarships to continue their education.
The Rabbit Management award went to Hoyt Kio; Cavy Management to Taryn Thompson; and Dairy Management to Madison Conn.
Each member of McKean County 4-H excelled in their respective species this past year: Equine Awards went to Melissa Burton, Grace Finn, Mason Reed, Alisha Psyher and Claire Storer for their exceptional work with their project animals and in their respective disciplines; Livestock Awards went to Cooper Larson, Jaidyn Goodman, Lacy LaChine, Skyler Cooper, Adrianna Keesler, Riley Thompson, Calvin Bell and Garrett Cooper.
Beyond those mentioned above, multiple other members of the 4-H club were recognized for completing various levels of the Clover Awards, being Teen Leaders, Public Speaking, as well as aging out of 4-H.