Members, volunteers and family members of the McKean County 4-H Club came together on Sunday in order to celebrate their annual Awards Ceremony.

SMETHPORT — 4-H members, volunteers and families of McKean County gathered together on Sunday, Oct. 2, in order to celebrate an entire year’s worth of accomplishments during their annual Award Ceremony.

Highlights of the ceremony included Landan Pierotti receiving the 2022 Outstanding 4-H Member Award for his exceptional participation and contributions to his club and county. Jake Vicic received the Sylvia Finlan Teen Leadership Award for being an outstanding teen leader, he also received the Larry Ackley Livestock Memorial Award.

