SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District will offer a Manure Management Plan Writing Workshop at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the McKean County 911 Center in Smethport.
Staff of the McKean County Conservation District will walk participants through the development of a manure management plan for their farm. Every Pennsylvania farm that has animals or land applies manure must have and implement a written Manure Management Plan. This plan is also one of the plans required to be eligible for funding under the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.