SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation received $2,000 to hold a series of outreach events to provide participants with the knowledge and tools to implement practices to improve water quality in their watershed and to prevent non-point source pollution.
Planned outreach event programs include manure management, soil health, cover crops, no-till seeding, forestry practices, rain barrels and rain gardens. These programs are geared toward responsible use and protection of our natural resources.
“With this grant money, the district will continue to educate local residents on how they can make a difference in their own community,” said Sandy Thompson, district manager. “We look forward to the opportunity to partner with our cooperating agencies to provide homeowners, farmers, landowners, and the public with the knowledge to implement practices to ensure enough clean water and healthy soil for future generations.”
Thirty-seven projects will be funded in 28 of the state’s counties. Projects include agricultural field days, erosion prevention guides, rain barrel workshops, and more. For a complete listing of awarded projects, visit https://tinyurl.com/202324NPSProjects. For more information about the McKean County Conservation District visit www.mckeanconservation.com.
Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD) through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.