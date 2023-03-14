SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation received $2,000 to hold a series of outreach events to provide participants with the knowledge and tools to implement practices to improve water quality in their watershed and to prevent non-point source pollution.

Planned outreach event programs include manure management, soil health, cover crops, no-till seeding, forestry practices, rain barrels and rain gardens. These programs are geared toward responsible use and protection of our natural resources.

Local & Social