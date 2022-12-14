The FCC has released its broadband coverage maps, and McKean County officials are urging residents to make sure their addresses are included.
At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Bob Veilleux, economic development liaison, gave an update on what is happening currently with internet connectivity projects.
He explained a project has been done in the Eldred area, to serve Eldred Borough and portions of Eldred Township, Otto Township, Ceres Township and Keating Township.
“To request service, contact SkyPacket Networks at 1 (800) 214-9060 or email info@skypacket.net,” Veilleux said. “We’ve had a pretty good response from customers in that area.”
A new project is underway along U.S. Route 6 in the Smethport and Hazel Hurst areas.
He explained the county has been working closely with SkyPacket Networks to expand broadband coverage to the area along Route 6, including the lrons Hollow and Bloomster Hollow areas. It is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023 and is being funded through a grant awarded to SkyPacket Networks.
“McKean County is currently exploring grant programs to expand service to additional unserved or underserved areas in the county as well,” he said.
Veilleux added, “Recently SkyPacket has been able to start offering their installation free of charge along with the equipment. If anyone is interested in signing up for service there’s an 800 number — 1 (800) 214-9060 or email info@skypacket.net.”
That applies to people in the existing county network and in the new Eldred project.
He also explained the federal Affordable Connectivity Plan, where customers can sign up to receive a $30 a month discount for internet costs and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.
“You are likely eligible if your household’s income is below 2OO% of the Federal Poverty Line, or if you or someone you live with currently receives a government benefit like SNAP, Medicaid, SSl, WlC, Pell Grant or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch,” Veilleux wrote in a press release. To learn more about the program or submit an application for benefits, visit www.affordableconnectivity.gov
“The last major thing, the FCC released their broadband coverage maps,” he said, explaining there are still errors. People should visit BroadbandMap.FCC.gov and input their address to make sure it is listed as covered by an internet service provider. If not, file a challenge.
“The federal government has put a very tight deadline on the first challenges for this,” Veilleux said, explaining challenges must be filed by Jan. 13.
He stressed that everyone should look for their address. “This is how the federal government is going to allocate $65 billion. We want to make sure Pennsylvania and McKean County gets its fair share of funds for service.”
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved several financial matters, including the following: American Recovery Program Small Business Recovery Grants for $130,000; ARPA municipal grants for $1,440,014; operating funds local match for Area Transportation Authority for 2023-24 of $101,493; State Homeland Security Grant program agreement for $271,911 from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; and Mosquito-borne disease control grant for $25,087.50.
The commissioners announced there will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to set salaries for elected officials from 2024 to 2027, and the next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.