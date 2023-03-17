SMETHPORT — The McKean County Conservation District will now begin accepting applications for round 1 until April 28, for the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program or funding to implement agricultural conservation practices.
These applications will be ranked on May 17.
The 2023 Application & Ranking Schedule: Round 2 July 24, 2023 deadline, Aug. 9 ranked; Round 3 Nov. 15 deadline, Dec. 13, 2023 ranked.
To be eligible, an applicant must have a conservation plan or agricultural erosion and sediment control plan and a manure or nutrient management plan.
The following are examples of the BMPs that may be implemented through the ACAP program: Agricultural stream accesses, heavy use areas with or without a roof, roofed manure stacking pad, exclusionary & streambank fencing, spring development, or streambank stabilization structures.
The district will work with participating farmers and landowners to help design and implement soil and water conservation practices. These practices are designed to reduce or prevent nutrient and sediment losses from their farms while improving water quality and soil health across the Commonwealth. This funding will be available for all farmers within McKean County.
Pre-application site visits are required for the district to assist the potential program participants to ensure the application they submit is in the best interest of the applicant and the program. Contact Adam Causer, Watershed Specialist at 814-887-4003 or accauser@mckeancountypa.org to schedule a pre-application visit.