The ‘Wild’ Envirothon was held on Thursday, May 4, hosted by the Veterans Memorial in Port Allegany. The Envirothon began in 1989 in McKean County.
Cameron and McKean Counties had 95 students from Cameron County High School, Bradford High School, Kane Area High School, Otto-Eldred High School, Port Allegany High School, and Smethport Area High School participate in the event.
During the hands-on competition, students could be asked any number of questions, including to measure a tree…identify a frog or toad call…or determine soil erosion potential according to a soil survey. They work as 5-member teams to answer questions, and use their critical thinking to find solutions to reality-based situations.
The overall winning team and first place award went to McKean County: Bradford Bees. The team included Amber Eschrich, Steven Williams, Sydney Hamer, Lilly Kemick, Cecily Bell and Advisor Jan Russell. Second place was also from a McKean County team, The Cubs from Kane, which consisted of Lily Williams, Paige Lehman, Jess Stear, Anna Meyers, Ben Walter and Advisors Nick Byron and Lindsey Hottel. The Third Place Screech Owls, also from McKean County, from Bradford, included students Lillian Erickson, Joseph Bukowski, Emmy Kemick, Andrew Magee, Landon Lohrman and Advisor, Rich Bierbower.
Eschrich, from the Bradford Bees, was also recognized for participating in the “Wild” Envirothon for the 4th year.
The Bradford Bees will go on to represent McKean County at the State Envirothon to be held May 24 at Camp Mt. Luther in Mifflinburg.
Partners helping to make the day possible included the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry, PA Game Commission, USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service, McKean County Court of Common Pleas, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as well as staff and volunteers from the Cameron and McKean County Conservation Districts.
The event was sponsored by McKean and Cameron County Conservation Districts, International Waxes, Upper Allegheny Watershed Association, Zook Motors, Lafayette Township, Dresser Pipeline Solutions, Kiwanis Club of Bradford, Kane Save A Lot, Pine Valley Nurseries, Ardagh Glass Packaging Team Minard Screen Printing & Embroidery, American Refining Group, Inc., Pine Haven Vet Clinic, Kessel Construction Company, Veteran’s Memorial of Port Allegany, Miller-Raffaele VFW Auxiliary Post 6221, North Point Contracting, Solveson Contracting, Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities, May Hollow Sportsmen, Cameron County Vet’s club, McKean County E-Sales, Emporium Food Market, J. Ream Engineering, Sinnemahoning Sportsman Association, Emporium Hardwoods, and IUE-CWA Union Workers of G.E. Motor Coils of Emporium.