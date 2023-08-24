Area organizations invited to apply for Women’s Giving Circle grants Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County (WGC), a fund held at the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), announced that applications are now open for grants that will be awarded at their annual meeting on Nov. 2. Area organizations are encouraged to submit an application for a 2023 grant by Sept. 22 to help fund their community services and projects. Applications can be found on MCCF’s website at https//mckeancountyfoundation.org.
The members of WGC are women who pay annual membership dues that are pooled together to create a fund that grants needed dollars to local nonprofit organizations. The women will gather at their annual business meeting on Nov. 2 for an event at the Marilyn Horne Museum where they will vote on which projects are important to them to enhance the needs of families in McKean County. WGC extends an invitation to all area women to join them at their annual meeting as a guest to find out how the organization is making a difference in our community. Memberships for this granting cycle will be accepted until Oct.1, after which the new membership year will begin. Women can join WGC at any time during the year.
YWCA, CASA of McKean County, Destinations of Bradford, Duke Center Methodist Church Food Pantry, and Catholic Charities and Adoption Services were recipients of the 2022 Women’s Giving Circle grants.
The granting dollars available for this granting cycle will be over $7,000. Eligible awards will be limited to nonprofit organizations with current 501©(3) status, faith-based organizations, schools or municipalities who serve the residents of McKean County. Awards will be given up to $2,000. Some grants that are awarded may be less than the amount requested.
The Women’s Giving Circle of McKean County organization was established in 2019 as a project of the McKean County Community Foundation. For more details about the event, inquiries about the grant opportunities, and membership information, contact MCCF at (814) 834- 2125 or by email at mccf@mckeancountyfoundation.org.