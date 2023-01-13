At the Zonta Club Bradford luncheon on Wednesday, Mayor Tom Riel proclaimed January 11 as Amelia Earhart Day in Bradford. The club then recognized five senior girls from Bradford Area High School as the Amelia Earhart Award recipients. Amelia Earhart, famed pilot and honored member of Zonta International, is known for facing challenges in her life, reaching her goals in aviation, and working to advance the status of women.
The recipients were chosen by their guidance counselors for showing the resolve and determination demonstrated by Amelia Earhart. The 2023 recipients are Grace Frasier, Elisa Hayden, Audrey Kemick, Kelsi Packer and Ambir Walton.
Zonta Club Bradford President Holly Puglio welcomed the guests. Advocacy Committee co-chair Ginny Crouse and committee member Kathy Kresge presented each girl with a yellow rose, an Amelia Earhart Award Certificate, an inspirational bracelet and a yard sign to display at their home. Each award recipient was encouraged to reach for their dreams with courage and tenacity.
Vanessa Castano, executive director of the YWCA, spoke about Amelia Earhart’s life and legacy to women worldwide. “Live an authentic life. Do not compromise who you are. Never be afraid to fail, just learn from your mistakes and keep going.”
Amelia Earhart once stated, “Some of us have great runways built for us. If you have one, take off! But if you don’t have one, realize that it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after.”