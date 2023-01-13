Earhart Recipients

Amelia Earhart recipients from left to right, Kelsey Packer, Elisa Hayden, Ambir Walton, Grace Frasier and Audrey Kemick.

 Photo provided

At the Zonta Club Bradford luncheon on Wednesday, Mayor Tom Riel proclaimed January 11 as Amelia Earhart Day in Bradford. The club then recognized five senior girls from Bradford Area High School as the Amelia Earhart Award recipients. Amelia Earhart, famed pilot and honored member of Zonta International, is known for facing challenges in her life, reaching her goals in aviation, and working to advance the status of women.

The recipients were chosen by their guidance counselors for showing the resolve and determination demonstrated by Amelia Earhart. The 2023 recipients are Grace Frasier, Elisa Hayden, Audrey Kemick, Kelsi Packer and Ambir Walton.

