Sen. Doug Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

GREENCASTLE (TNS) — Doug Mastriano was back on the political stage in Pennsylvania over the weekend, hosting the first political rally under his “Walk As Free People” banner since a landslide defeat to Democrat Josh Shapiro in the 2022 governor’s race.

“The Walk as Free People movement is not over,” said Mastriano on Saturday, taking the stage at the Green Grove Gardens event center to a round of applause. “We’ve just begun.”

